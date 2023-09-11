Richard Carlyle Pendergraff, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, September 9th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 51. Richard was born in Tampa, Florida to the late John and Linda Bruffett Pendergraff. He served his country in the United States Air Force and received an Air Force Achievement Medal, an Air Force Longevity Service Award, an Air Force Training Ribbon, a National Defense Service Medal, a Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon/Pistol, an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 3 devices, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 1 device, and an Air Force Overseas Ribbon. Richard then went on to work as a software programmer for Insequence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Anthony Pendergraff; uncle, Tommy Pendergraff; and his mother-in-law, Tammy Sawyers. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Nikki Pendergraff; one son, Jordan Winsett; one sister, Debbie Bolden; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Teena Harbin; his fur babies, Molly, Roscoe, Tubb-Butts, and Loki; and nephews, Christopher Bolden, Curtis Bolden, Rickey Bolden and Jason Bolden. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 15th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.