Mr. Richard Alonzo Miller, age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Nashville, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service for Richard will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 6:00pm at Bell Buckle United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 4:00pm until the time of the service at the church.

Richard was born on June 16, 1958 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX to his late parents Richard P. and Dorothy Lee Miller. He graduated from Giles County High School in Pulaski, TN. He received an associate degree in business administration from Martin College and a bachelor degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University with an R.O.T.C. commission. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Richard’s career included service as a fire direction officer/battalion targeting officer for 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery regiment in the Republic of Korea. He served as activity director/dorm faculty at Washington College Academy and at The Webb School. He worked for Stones River National Battlefield, 20 years as a seasonal National Park Ranger and several additional decades as a volunteer in the park. Verizon Wireless, Wallenus Wilhelmsen, and a substitute teacher for several public and private school systems rounded out his professional activities.

Richard was a member of Bell Buckle United Methodist Church and he served in the Bell Buckle Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed shooting artillery, studying history, and working with youth in church and in schools.

Richard is survived by his brothers, Sam (Kim) Miller of Manchester, TN, and Tim (Debbie) Miller of Wise, VA; nephews, Connor Miller and Ryan Miller; niece, Bethany Miller; and goddaughters Elizabeth Grace and Jennifer Compton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bell Buckle United Methodist Church, 110 Maple Street, Bell Buckle, TN 37020.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com