REWARD: 17-Year-Old Hailey Wells still Missing from Warren County

UPDATE:

A reward is being offered for any information that can lead to Hailey’s safe recovery. It has been almost two weeks since her disappearance, with no news to report. The fact that her phone has not been used during this time is most concerning, with the phone company stating that it’s either turned off or the battery is dead, according to a Facebook post from Ms. Wells’ mother. The family is urging anyone with any information to come forward and call 615 653 6601. They appeal to the public to help bring their daughter home safe.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received a report regarding a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Wells, a white female, was reported missing by a family member. According to reports, Hailey was last seen at her home located on West Green Hill Road on Wednesday morning between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Hailey reportedly sent a text message to a family member stating that she was having a difficult time dealing with the death of her father and was with a friend. However, as of today, no further contact has been made with the family, and her phone appears to be off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hailey Wells is 5’ 2” inches tall, weighs approximately 100lbs, and has hazel eyes and shoulder-length dark/purple hair. It is worth noting that Hailey does not have a vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case and is seeking the public’s help in locating Hailey. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Haliey Wells, please contact Investigator Calvin Hammond at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 259-7040 or the Warren County E-911 non-emergency number at (931) 668-7000.