Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Retention bonuses for highly skilled TN National Guard members approved

Published

The General Assembly unanimously approved legislation authorizing bonuses for Tennessee National Guard members serving in critical roles this week.

House Bill 2088,  sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and co-sponsored by State Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, authorizes the Tennessee Department of Military to create a critical skills retention bonus program to award National Guard members who continue to serve.

“(This bill) allows the National Guard to establish a board to help recruit and retain those national guard members and critical combat skills that we need,” Whitson said Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The board will research and identify critical job skills that if left unmanned, would pose a risk to the department’s ability to respond when called upon. The group would then provide incentive amount recommendations on each job skill, up to $10,000.

House Bill 2088 also ensures that if a state employee is called to serve and their military job pays less than their civilian job, the state will pay the difference so that the employee does not suffer from lost wages while serving our state or nation.

The legislation will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023