Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes.

House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning the sale or installation of appliances used for cooking, space heating, water heating or any other end use based on the source of energy they are powered by. The legislation would also apply to the connection or reconnection of utility services.

“Hardworking Tennesseans depend on a variety of energy and fuel sources including, electricity, propane and natural gas to cook and to heat their homes during winter,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon. “This legislation would protect citizens across our state from any attempt by the government to limit which types of appliances they choose to use in their home based on their energy source.”

Concerns about the possibility of a federal government ban on gas stoves began last month after a commissioner with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) told Bloomberg that “any option is on the table” in order to address indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances. He later walked back his comments, writing on Twitter that the CPSC “isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves” and that any future regulations would apply to new products.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), gas stoves and gas fireplace inserts do not require EPA certification. The agency adds that “whether designed to burn natural gas or propane, they burn very cleanly, emitting very little pollution.” House Bill 483 has been assigned to the Cities and Counties Subcommittee for consideration.