Republicans fight to combat illegal  immigration in Tennessee

The House State Government Committee recently advanced Republican legislation that seeks to combat illegal immigration in Tennessee.

House Bill 2124 , sponsored by State Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, would ensure all law enforcement in the state notify the appropriate federal authorities if an individual they come into contact with is found to be in the country illegally. Notification is currently not required under state law.

“The federal government continues to put the safety of every Tennessean at risk by not properly securing our nation’s borders,” Grills said. “We are either a nation of laws or we are a lawless nation. Until this crisis is over, we must ensure the proper authorities know about individuals who are found to be in this country illegally. This legislation will better protect our communities and make sure those wishing to come here do so the right way.”

There were more than 2.4 million encounters at the nation’s southwest border during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. Since 2021, there have been at least 1.7 million individuals who illegally entered the country and successfully evaded authorities.