Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Republicans fight to combat illegal  immigration in Tennessee

Published

The House State Government Committee recently advanced Republican legislation that seeks to combat illegal immigration in Tennessee.

House Bill 2124, sponsored by State Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, would ensure all law enforcement in the state notify the appropriate  federal authorities if an individual they come into contact with is found to be in the  country illegally. Notification is currently not required under state law.

“The federal government continues to put the safety of every Tennessean at risk by  not properly securing our nation’s borders,” Grills said. “We are either a nation of  laws or we are a lawless nation. Until this crisis is over, we must ensure the proper  authorities know about individuals who are found to be in this country illegally. This  legislation will better protect our communities and make sure those wishing to  come here do so the right way.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There were more than 2.4 million encounters at the nation’s southwest border  during the 2023 fiscal year, according to the U.S. House Committee on Homeland  Security. Since 2021, there have been at least 1.7 million individuals who illegally  entered the  country and successfully evaded authorities.

House Bill 2124 is scheduled to be heard in the House chamber on March 11. The  companion version of the legislation is still advancing through the Senate. If  approved, the new law would take effect July 1.

Rusty Grills

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023