News

REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARIES REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC COUNTY PRIMARIES Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Published

Notice of Elections & Qualifying Deadlines NOTICE: Pursuant to T.C.A. Section 2-12-111 (a) notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Republican and Democratic Presidential Preference Primaries and County Primaries will be opened and held in all voting precincts within Coffee County. Presidential Primary: Political Party Candidates for President of the United States, Party Delegates Offices for County Primary: Assessor of Property for a term of four (4) years, District 1 Commissioner two (2) year unexpired term, Road Commissioner Seat 2 -District 4 two (2) year unexpired term, Constable Seat 3 Districts 5-8-9 two (2) year unexpired term, County School Board: One (1) member for Seat 1-Districts 1-3-4, two (2) members for Seat 2– Districts 2-6-7, two (2) members for Seat 3-Districts 5,8,9. All positions are four (4) year terms. Manchester School Board: two (2) Seats – four (4) year terms. Tullahoma School Board: three (3) Seats-four (4) year terms. One (1) Seat two (2) year unexpired term. The deadline to file NOMINATING PETITIONS for the Republican and Democratic County Primaries is on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12 NOON. Petitions for local candidates may be filed with the Coffee County Election Commission and with the State Election Commission for President and party delegates. T.C.A. Section 2-5-102 (b, 1) requires that all nominating petitions be obtained from the Election Commission Office and NO photocopies will be accepted. INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES FOR THESE OFFICES MUST ALSO FILE BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2023 at 12 NOON. Information on filing may be obtained by contacting the Election Commission Office, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6, Manchester, TN. Office hours are 8-4:30 Monday-Friday. Phone 723-5103. Fax 723-8279. Visit our website at coffeecountytn.gov/election commission Any eligible person who has not yet registered to vote may do so on or before the Monday, February 5, 2024 deadline. Until Monday, February 5, 2024 voter registration is available at the Election Commission Office, Monday – Friday from 8 – 4:30 PM. The last day for a name change, address change or to make any other alterations to the registration records is Thursday, February 29, 2024. If a voter has not updated their registration to their current address, they may have to vote by completing a fail-safe affidavit and may experience a delay in voting or being transferred to another voting location on Election Day. Registration is also available at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Human Services, Tullahoma Health Department or by using a registration by-mail form available at the Tullahoma Post Office or any Public Library Branch. You may also register to vote at www.govotetn.org. Registrations by-mail must be postmarked by Monday, February 5, 2024. NOTE: If you register by-mail, state law requires that you vote the FIRST TIME in person during early voting or on Election Day .

STATE LAW REQUIRES EVERY ONE WHO VOTES EARLY OR AT THE POLLS HAVE A TENNESSEE OR FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISSUED PHOTO ID.

COFFEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION William Bates, Chairman, Barbara Arp, Secretary, Emily Thoma, Member, Larry McIntosh, Member, Carol Berthay, Member, Attest: Andy Farrar, Administrator

