REPORT: Shelbyville rescuers searching for man who jumped in Duck River, never resurfaced

According to a report from the Shelbyville Times Gazette, rescue workers in Shelbyville searched most of Thursday afternoon for a man who jumped into the Duck River at Fisherman’s Park and never resurfaced.

The search was called shortly after 6 p.m. and is expected to resume at 7 a.m. Friday.

According to the report, the man entered the river mid-afternoon Thursday, Feb. 23. An eyewitness claims the man struck his head when he hit the river and disappeared. A woman then jumped in behind the man and resurfaced yelling for help, claiming she could not swim.

An eye witness pulled the woman to safety.

According to the report, rescue workers dragged the river for several hours before nightfall.

Names have not been released by authorities.