Rep. Rush Bricken encourages residents to take advantage of tax-free weekend

State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, is encouraging local residents to take advantage of Tennessee’s upcoming sales tax holiday.

The state’s annual back-to-school tax-free weekend is set for Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. Eligible purchases include clothing and shoes valued at $100 or less, school and art supplies costing less than $100, and computers and tablets priced at under $1,500.

“Tennessee is one of the most fiscally responsible states in the nation,” Bricken said. “I’m proud to continually support tax cuts and policies that help our economy thrive. This sales tax holiday presents an excellent chance for parents and all Tennesseans to keep more of their hard-earned money, and I encourage folks in Coffee and Grundy counties to make the most of it.”

Republicans delivered $800 million in tax cuts during the 113th General Assembly. Since 2012, Tennessee under a GOP majority has provided $4.3 billion in tax relief to citizens.

The Volunteer State collects no personal income tax and consistently ranks as one of the most fiscally responsible and lowest-taxed states in the nation.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, visit http://www.tntaxholiday.com/

