REMINDER: Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations

The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations.

The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.

The renovations will include new carpets, new paint and a “fresh new look”

Library officials prefer all materials be returned by the close of business on Aug. 26, but if someone still has items checked out they will not be considered late and should be returned when they reopen for business.

