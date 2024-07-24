Reminder: Early Voting for Tennessee’s Aug. 1 Elections Ends This Saturday, July 27

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded all registered voters that there is still time to utilize the flexibility of the early voting period to cast a ballot for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primaries, and the County General Elections.

“Early voting runs through July 27, and this is a convenient and secure opportunity for all registered voters to cast a ballot,” said Secretary Hargett. “Don’t wait until Election Day; make a plan and head to your polling locations now.”

While much attention has focused on state and federal primaries, several key local races in communities across the state will also be decided on Aug. 1. Registered Tennessee voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or by downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.

“Early voting means shorter wait times at polling locations right now,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We encourage all registered Tennessee voters to utilize our convenient and generous early voting period.”

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government can be used even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Citizens can view early voting turnout data, see a list of candidates, view a sample ballot, and download the GoVoteTN app by clicking here. For more information, you can also visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Early Voting Hours:

Manchester:

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6

Manchester, TN 37355

Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM-12:00 PM

Tullahoma:

C.D. Stamps Community Center

810 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Contact the Coffee County Election office for extended hours: (931) 723-5103.

See the sample ballots for Coffee County here:

Click to see the August 1, 2024 Republican Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Democrat Primary and Coffee County General Sample Ballot

Click to see August 1, 2024 Coffee County General (only) Sample Ballot

