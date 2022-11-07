REMINDER: Coffee County Sheriff will conduct night fire training Nov. 8

The Sheriff’s Department would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting night fire training on Tuesday, November 8, at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.

Residents in these areas may hear gunfire between the hours of 6 pm and 9 pm on these dates.

The Coffee County Sheriff Department wants to make these residents aware so as not to alarm them if they hear this going on.