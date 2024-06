Children ages 5-12 interested in Manchester Youth Football League – either as a player or a cheerleader – can register now.

You can register online by clicking here. Football registration is $150 and cheer registration is $200.

Registration dates are also being held at the Coffee County Fairgrounds on June 8 and June 22 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Fore more information, call (931) 952-3136.