Registration for Lady Raider softball camp now open

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball will once again be welcoming youth softball players to Terry Floyd Field for a summer camp this year and registration is now open.

The camp will be for kids from 4 years old through 8th grade. Camp will be $35 for July 22 and $35 for July 23. Camp runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon both days. Cost for both days is $65 for anyone wanting to attend both sessions.

Campers should bring their own softball equipment, tennis shoes and a water bottle. Click here to pre-register. Camp shirts will be provided for those who pre-register.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Registration is also available at 8:45 a.m. each morning.