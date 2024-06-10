Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Registration for Lady Raider softball camp now open

Published

Lady Raider Softball

Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball will once again be welcoming youth softball players to Terry Floyd Field for a summer camp this year and registration is now open.

The camp will be for kids from 4 years old through 8th grade. Camp will be $35 for July 22 and $35 for July 23. Camp runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon both days. Cost for both days is $65 for anyone wanting to attend both sessions.

Campers should bring their own softball equipment, tennis shoes and a water bottle. Click here to pre-register. Camp shirts will be provided for those who pre-register.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Registration is also available at 8:45 a.m. each morning.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023