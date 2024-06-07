Connect with us

Sports

Registration date extended for Red Raider 5K

Published

Coffee County Central Lady Raider soccer team has announced it has extended the deadline to register for the upcoming Red Raider 5K and still receive a race t-shirt.

The 5K fundraiser will be Saturday, June 22.

The program announced this week that the deadline to register and receive a race t-shirt has been extended to June 9th. Registration cost is $40.

Click here to register.

The race will start promptly at 8 a.m. at the Raider Academy soccer field (865 McMinnville Highway in Manchester). Packet pickup will be 3-5 p.m. Friday, June 21 and 7-7:45 a.m. the morning of the race.

