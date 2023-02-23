Connect with us

Sports

REGION TOURNAMENT INFO: Gameday ticket information and all the scenarios for the Region 3-4A basketball tournament

Published

The CHS crowd goes into a frenzy after a big fourth quarter shot by the Lady Raiders Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 against Blackman. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio.

It’s win or go home time in basketball.

The Region 3-4A tournament tips off for the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders Friday night (Feb. 24) at home and the Red Raider boys get going Saturday on the road. Ticket and spectator information below, as well as scenarios, how to listen to each game and full region brackets.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24. REGION QUARTERFINALS. 7 P.M.

MCMINN COUNTY AT COFFEE COUNTY LADY RAIDERS

The Lady Raiders (29-2) host McMinn County (17-15) at 7 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. This is a season elimination game.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students. All ticket sales will be at the door – no digital tickets will be available.

TSSAA passes will allow 1 person entry. TACA cards will allow 1 person entry.

McMinn County eliminated the Lady Raiders from the postseason last year in the region semifinals, upsetting CHS 53-51.

The two teams actually got together for a rematch earlier this season, with the Lady Raiders putting an 82-29 revenge thumping on the Cherokees in the Bearette Thanksgiving Classic at Bradley Central.

You can hear Friday night’s game on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM or on the Manchester Go app. Pregame show begins at 6:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB 25. REGION QUARTERFINALS. 6PM (CENTRAL)

COFFEE COUNTY BOYS AT CLEVELAND HIGH SCHOOL

The no. 3 seed Red Raiders will travel to no. 2 Cleveland Blue Raiders for a 7 p.m. eastern (6pm central) tip Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Region 3-4A quarterfinals. That will be an elimination game. 

The Red Raiders are 16-10. Cleveland enters the region tournament 21-8 overall. The two programs haven’t played since 2004.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. (central) Saturday.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students. All ticket sales will be at the door – no digital tickets will be available.

TSSAA passes will allow 1 person entry. TACA cards will allow 1 person entry.

You can hear Saturday night’s game on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM or on the Manchester Go app. Pregame show begins at 5:45 p.m. (central)

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE GIRLS

If the Lady Raiders win Friday night against McMinn County, they will advance to the region semifinals that will be held Monday (Feb. 27) at Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tennessee. They will play Monday at 6:30 p.m. (Central) against the winner of Cleveland and Franklin County. That is also a season elimination game.

If the Lady Raiders go on to win Monday in the semifinals, they will play for a region championship at 6 p.m. (Central) Wednesday, March 1 at Bradley Central and will secure a spot in the state sectional on Saturday, March 4 (location TBD – in Manchester if they win a region championship, on the road if they are region runner up). A win in the sectional pushes the Lady Raiders to the TSSAA state tournament.

A loss in the region quarterfinals, region semifinals or state sectional game ends the season.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE RAIDER BOYS

If the Red Raiders win Saturday against Cleveland, they will advance to the Region 3-4A semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at McMinn County High School. They would play the winner of Walker Valley and Warren County at 6:45 p.m. (Central). That is also a season elimination game.

If the Raider boys go on to win Tuesday, they will play for a region championship at 6 p.m. (central) Thursday, March 2 at McMinn County High School and will secure a spot in the state sectional on Monday, March 6 (Location TBD- in Manchester if they win a region championship, on the road if they are region runner up). A win in the sectional pushes the Raiders to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

A loss in the region quarterfinals, region semifinals or state sectional game ends the season.

Hear all the action – from the quarterfinals through the sectionals on Thunder Radio WMSR AM 1320, 107.9 FM or on the Manchester Go app. Pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to tip.

Region 3-4A girls tournament bracket
Region 3-4A boys tournament bracket
