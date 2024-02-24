REGION TOURNAMENT: Gannon’s 24 powers Lady Raiders past Independence

Independence wasn’t about to let Natalie Barnes or Olivia Vinson beat them.

Channah Gannon did, though.

Gannon racked up 15 first half points on her way to a 24-point night to lead the Coffee County Lady Raiders to a 69-43 win over Independence in the Region 5-4A Quarterfinals Friday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.

“When we can see (Channah’s) numbers like that we are going to get her the ball,” said Olivia Vinson, who turned in a 12-point performance in the win.

Jules Ferrell finished with 9 points in the win and Barnes added in 8. CHS was 15-of-19 at the free throw line with only 7 turnovers to 17 for Independence.

“A good team win for us ,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “We took care of the basketball and hit free throws. If you keep doing those things this time of year you will keep winning ball games.”

Coffee County (29-3) will now take on Shelbyville in the Region 5-4A semi-finals at 6 p.m. Monday at Centennial High School. Shelbyville upset Page in the opening round. A win on Monday would put the Lady Raiders in the region title game for the first time since 1993. A loss Monday would end the season.

You can hear Monday’s semi-final game on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.