REGION TOURNAMENT: Davis blasts homer, strikes out 12 in Lady Raider win

It took five and a half innings to set up the scene Monday night.

Then Kaitlyn Davis took center stage.

With the scored tied 0-0 in the bottom of the sixth and the season on the line, Davis deposited a 3-2 pitch over the right centerfield fence for a 2-run homer, jump-starting a 4-run inning and eventually a 4-0 Lady Raider win over Walker Valley at Terry Floyd Field.

Coffee County will now host the Region 3-4A championship Wednesday against a familiar foe – Warren County, as the Lady Pioneers upset Rhea County Monday night. Walker Valley’s season ends with the loss.

If Coffee County wins Wednesday, the Lady Raiders will host a state sectional game Friday. A loss means they will travel. A win Friday means a third straight trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling State tournament next week – a feat never accomplished by the Lady Raiders. A loss Friday ends the season.

Monday night in Manchester, Davis’ blast broke a stalemate that saw both teams with opportunities to score without coming to fruition.

The Lady Raiders had Paisley Campbell on second with two outs in the bottom of the fourth and got a hard-hit single from Ella Arnold – but a perfect throw from Walker Valley left fielder Karly Blackwell cut down Campbell at the plate.

Walker Valley had a prime opportunity in the top of the sixth, hit by pitch and a passed ball put runners on second and third with two outs. But Savannah Cooper handled a 2-out ground ball to end the threat.

That set the stage for a big sixth.

Cooper singled to left field. Then Davis blasted a 3-2 pitch into orbit, clearing the fence by 50 feet to right center and putting Coffee County up 2-0 (see video at bottom of this story). After a pop out, Jalyn Moran singled and moved to second on a Walker Valley throwing error. Channah Gannon laced a line drive off the fence to score Aleayia Barnes, who was running for Moran.

Madison Pruitt then tripled to left center and knocked in a run.

Davis closed the door in the top of the seventh as she had done all night. The senior right-hander struck out 12 Walker Valley batters and scattered just 3 hits – all singles. She walked one and hit one.

CHS is winners of 9 in a row and sit at 25-7 on the season.