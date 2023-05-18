Connect with us

REGION CHAMPS! Lady Raiders win second straight region title; will host sectional game Friday

Published

Coffee County softball poses with its 2023 Region 3-4A championship plaque Wednesday, May 17, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Kaitlyn Davis was nearly perfect in the circle and the Coffee County Lady Raiders found 11 hits to go along with 5 Warren County errors to win the Region 3-4A championship 10-0 Wednesday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

The win was the sixth of the season over Warren County and secures a region title for the second straight year for the Lady Raiders. They will now host Smyrna at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the state sectional round with a trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament on the line. Warren County will travel to Riverdale.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Wednesday night against Warren County, the Lady Pioneers never threatened a run. CHS senior Kaitlyn Davis sat down the first 12 to come to the plate before the Pioneers got an infield single. That was the only base runner of the game.

Meanwhile, Coffee County got 3 hits and a pair of runs scored from Chesnie Cox and a pair of hits and an RBI from Madison Pruitt. Savannah Cooper knocked in two.

CHS scored single runs in each of the first two innings before adding 5 in the third and three in the fifth to end the game with a mercy rule.

Davis struck out 6 batters in the winning effort.

Kora Forbes started for the Pioneers and allowed 7 runs – only 1 earned – on 8 hits and a strikeout.

Ceilee Gudat allowed 3 earned over 1.2 innings.

A win on Friday over Smyrna would send the Lady Raiders to the state tournament for the third straight year – a first in program history. A loss ends the season. Hear Friday’s game live on Thunder Radio WMSR, 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

PHOTOS BY HOLL PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Madison Pruitt
Postgame fireworks
Willow Carden stretches to secure an out.
Kaitlyn Davis (19) to Willow Carden
Chesnie Cox

