REGION BASKETBALL: Raiders season ends in region loss to Franklin

Coffee County’s Red Raiders were within striking distance of the powerful Franklin Admirals at halftime Saturday night.

But Franklin started pulling away in the second half and eventually dropped the Red Raiders 61-51 in the Region 5-4A quarter finals at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Franklin advances to the semi-finals with the win. The loss ends the season for the Red Raiders.

“Franklin is a really solid, well coached basketball team,” said CHS head coach Andrew Taylor. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes and they are hard to defend. Our guys gave a great effort tonight.”

Coffee County trailed 28-25 at the half behind a big first half from seniors Cooper Reed and Jackson Shemwell, who combined for 21 points in the first two quarters.

But the third quarter was the downfall. The Raiders only mustered 7 third quarter points and Franklin pulled away to an 11 point lead entering the fourth. The Raiders went scoreless in the fourth until the four minute mark.

The two-man tandem of Christian Brown and Davis Long were tough for the Raiders to contain. Brown scored a game-high 22 points – 15 coming in the first half. Long had the bigger second half, scoring 12 of his 18 in the final two periods.

“Those two know what they are doing and Franklin had some guys who moved well away from the ball that created some problems for us,” added Taylor.

Reed led the Raiders with 21 points on the night. His final shot of the game – and of his career – was a 3-pointer in the waning seconds that gave him 1,000 points for his high school career.

Shemwell finished with 15.

The Raiders finish the season 18-13.

Cooper Reed fires off a shot in the first half Saturday, Feb. 24 2024. — Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR