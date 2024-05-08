Regina Gail Lowe, age 53, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at her residence.

Regina was born in Manchester, TN, to her parents James B. Lowe and Lydia Gail Crowley Lowe, who survive her. She was an avid member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester and loved Jesus. Regina like to color and draw, enjoyed reading, watching gospel shows on TV, and enjoyed going to the movies with friends. Regina also enjoyed attending Sunday school.

Regina is preceded in death by grandparents John G. and Clydia Crowley and Cecil and Beulah Lowe.

Regina is survived by her parents, James B. Lowe and Lydia Gail Lowe; brothers, Jeffrey Scott Lowe and James David Lowe; niece and nephew, Kasidy Lowe and Jacoby Lowe.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Graveside services will be held following visitation at 1:30pm at Summitville Cemetery in Coffee Co. with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowe family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com