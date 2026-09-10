Red Raiders Take Second, Lady Raiders Fifth at Keith Maxwell Tournament

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central golf turned in a strong showing Tuesday at the Keith Maxwell Tournament at McMinnville Country Club, highlighted by a second-place finish from the Red Raider boys.

Coffee County posted a team score of 322 to finish second out of 13 teams, just three strokes behind tournament champion Cookeville.

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Levi Rossman led the Red Raiders with a 76. Jaxon Phillips and Rylan Melson each shot an 81, while Carter Bell and Blaine Bonner both finished with an 84.

On the girls side, Coffee County finished fifth out of eight teams with a team score of 193.

Karaline Matthews led the Lady Raiders with a 90, followed by Karsyn Riddle with a 103. Mackenzie Ragland rounded out the Coffee County lineup with a 106.