Red Raiders Shut Out by Brentwood, 55-0

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County struggled to generate offense Friday night as the Red Raiders fell 55-0 on the road to Brentwood.

The Red Raiders finished with 101 yards of total offense and turned the ball over four times as the Bruins built a 45-0 advantage by halftime.

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Coffee County’s defense opened the night on a positive note. Jett Trussler dropped a Brentwood screen pass for a four-yard loss on the Bruins’ first offensive snap, and the Raiders eventually forced a punt.

Brentwood broke through on its next possession, however, and took a 7-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the opening quarter.

Coffee County then suffered a significant blow when starting quarterback Kaysen Lowery injured his right shoulder. The report from the sideline was an AC separation, ending Lowery’s night after he completed both of his passes for eight yards.

Caleb Hill took over at quarterback, but turnovers helped Brentwood repeatedly work with short fields. The Bruins turned two Coffee County turnovers into touchdowns on drives beginning at the Raider 14 and 11-yard lines.

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Brentwood also connected on a 49-yard field goal as part of its 45-point first half.

Coffee County had a handful of productive offensive plays despite struggling to sustain drives. Hill connected with Joe Jordan for an 18-yard gain, while Trussler added an 11-yard reception. Freshman Aidyn Sawyer also broke loose for a 12-yard run late in the first half.

Brentwood slowed the pace in the second half and added a 21-yard field goal and a late touchdown to finish the scoring.

Tez Garrett led Coffee County on the ground with 39 yards on nine carries. Sawyer finished with 12 yards on four attempts. Hill completed 7-of-19 passes for 42 yards.

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Matthew White caught three passes for 12 yards, while Kam Stafford finished with three receptions for eight yards. Jordan had the 18-yard reception, Trussler caught one pass for 11 yards and Brady Clem added a two-yard catch.

Coffee County finished with six first downs, five punts and four turnovers. Brentwood totaled 390 yards of offense and 12 first downs.

The loss drops Coffee County to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Red Raiders will have a bye next week for fall break before returning home to face Summit on Friday, Oct. 16.