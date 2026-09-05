Red Raiders Pull Away From Wilson Central, Win 34-3

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central overcame a slow start Friday night and scored 34 unanswered points to roll past Wilson Central 34-3 at Wildcat Stadium in Lebanon, live on Thunder Radio.

Wilson Central struck first with a 41-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Coffee County’s first two possessions stalled, but the Red Raiders began finding their rhythm on drive number three.

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Kam Stafford became the catalyst in the passing game, hauling in catches of 17 and 31 yards to move Coffee County all the way to the Wilson Central two-yard line. Quarterback Kaysen Lowery finished the drive himself, powering into the end zone from two yards out with 2:40 remaining in the first half to give the Red Raiders a 7-3 lead.

The Coffee County defense provided the next score.

With 1:06 remaining in the half, Wilson Central running back Carter Page took a hard hit and lost the football. Senior linebacker Hank Crabtree was closing downhill on the play when the ball popped into the air and landed directly in his hands. Crabtree took it from there, racing 27 yards for a touchdown to extend the Coffee County lead to 14-3 heading into halftime.

The touchdown capped a huge first half for Crabtree, but his impact went well beyond the scoreboard. The senior linebacker was a menace throughout the game, consistently finding his way into the Wilson Central backfield and helping set the tone for the Red Raider defense.

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Coffee County began creating separation in the second half.

Matthew White helped set up the next score when he hauled in a 30-yard reception and took the Red Raiders inside the Wilson Central five-yard line. Lowery again finished the drive with his legs, scoring on another two-yard quarterback power to increase the lead to 20-3.

Junior running back Tez Garrett provided the next explosive play. Garrett found daylight and broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run, pushing the Coffee County advantage to 27-3.

Garrett nearly followed it with another huge play on what would have been his final carry of the night. He broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run, but a holding penalty brought the play back. Even without the 71 yards counting toward his total, Garrett still finished with more than 100 yards rushing.

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Coffee County put the finishing touches on the victory through the air. Lowery found Jett Trussler over the middle for a 42-yard touchdown, giving the Red Raiders their fifth unanswered touchdown and making it 34-3.

The Coffee County defense never allowed Wilson Central to answer after the Wildcats’ opening field goal. Wilson Central finished with only 103 yards of total offense and seven first downs while punting six times.

The Red Raider defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night. Page received 25 carries but was held to 79 yards, just over three yards per attempt, with Coffee County consistently forcing short gains and tackles for loss. The Red Raiders recorded four sacks, while Trussler and Graham Collins each recovered fumbles.

Gio Alfaro came up with multiple big defensive plays, and White turned in a strong performance at cornerback in addition to his contributions on offense. Trussler also made several plays defensively to go along with his fumble recovery and 42-yard touchdown reception.

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Stafford was a major piece of the offense throughout the night, particularly in Coffee County’s RPO and screen game. He led the Red Raiders in receptions and receiving yards while also getting carries out of the backfield.

White provided versatility on both sides of the football, rushing five times for 25 yards, making the 30-yard reception that set up Lowery’s second touchdown and contributing in the secondary.

Coffee County finished with 347 yards of total offense, including 139 in the first half. The Red Raiders picked up 11 first downs and did not punt.

Individual offensive numbers for Coffee County included:

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Kaysen Lowery: 9-of-16 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception; 10 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns

Tez Garrett: 11 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown

Kam Stafford: six receptions for 49 yards; three carries for 12 yards

Matthew White: five carries for 25 yards; one reception for 30 yards

Jett Trussler: one reception for 42 yards and one touchdown

Aiden Sawyer: two carries for 22 yards

Jerrin Jordan: one reception for seven yards

For Wilson Central, Page led the ground game with 79 yards on 25 carries, while Jeremiah Smith rushed seven times for 31 yards. Quarterback Gunner Gaehring completed 3-of-8 passes for 16 yards.

Coffee County improves to 2-1 on the season and will remain on the road next Friday with a trip to Franklin High School. Friday Night Thunder begins at 6 p.m., with kickoff set for 7, live on Thunder Radio.