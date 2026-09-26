Red Raiders Fall to Smyrna, 21-7

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County carried a one-point lead into halftime Friday night, but Smyrna scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to hand the Red Raiders a 21-7 loss at Carden-Jarrell Field in a game heard live on Thunder Radio.

Coffee County received the opening kickoff but was unable to get anything going on its first possession.

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Smyrna took over, but the Red Raider defense answered. Facing third-and-7, Hank Crabtree broke through the Bulldogs’ protection and pressured quarterback A.J. Jackson into an errant throw to force fourth down.

After another Coffee County possession stalled, Smyrna put together the game’s first scoring drive.

R.J. Williams provided the big play, turning a short reception into a 31-yard gain after escaping multiple Coffee County tackles. A few plays later, Deantwan Sturgess punched it in from four yards out. The two-point conversion failed, leaving Smyrna ahead 6-0 with 6:20 remaining in the first half.

On Smyrna’s next possession, Crabtree made another big defensive play. This time, he came away with an interception to give the football back to the Red Raiders.

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Coffee County kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the remainder of the half before finally breaking through offensively in the closing seconds.

With six seconds remaining, Kaysen Lowery scrambled up the middle and crossed the goal line on a four-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

The extra point was good, and Coffee County went into halftime leading 7-6.

Neither offense found the end zone in the third quarter. Coffee County’s defense continued to make plays, including an interception from Joe Jordan during the second half, and the Red Raiders maintained their one-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

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Smyrna finally regained the lead with 5:57 remaining. Jackson connected with Ja Leveque for a 21-yard touchdown, and the Bulldogs converted the two-point attempt to move ahead 14-7.

Coffee County was forced to punt on its next possession, and Smyrna took advantage. The Bulldogs drove for another touchdown, with Jackson scoring on the ground before the extra point stretched the lead to 21-7 with 2:48 remaining.

Coffee County still had one final push.

Lowery connected with Jett Trussler for 21 yards and Matthew White for another 21-yard gain as the Red Raiders quickly moved downfield.

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Lowery appeared to score on a rushing touchdown, but a holding penalty wiped the score away and backed Coffee County up to the Smyrna 21.

Lowery followed with a three-yard completion to White before finding freshman Luke Christian over the middle. Christian hauled in the 17-yard pass to move Coffee County inside the Smyrna 5 with the clock winding down.

With no timeouts remaining, Garrett was stopped on a third-down run. On fourth down with approximately 25 seconds left, Lowery went down in the backfield, turning the ball over on downs.

Smyrna took a knee to close out the 21-7 win.

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Coffee County finished with 273 yards of offense, including 188 on the ground.

Kaysen Lowery: 21 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD; 7-of-19 passing, 85 yards

Tez Garrett: 21 carries, 60 yards

Kam Stafford: 13 rushing yards; 1 catch, 11 yards

Matthew White: 4 catches, 36 yards

Jett Trussler: 2 catches, 24 yards

Luke Christian: 1 catch, 17 yards

Hank Crabtree: 1 interception

Joe Jordan: 1 interception

Coffee County finished with 15 first downs and two sacks while committing seven penalties for 50 yards.

Smyrna totaled 376 yards of offense, including 272 rushing yards.

Deantwan Sturgess: 13 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD

Ja Leveque: 4 carries, 93 yards; 4 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD

R.J. Williams: 3 carries, 49 yards; 1 catch, 31 yards

A.J. Jackson: 5-of-12 passing, 104 yards, 1 TD; 1 rushing TD

The Bulldogs finished with 11 first downs, two turnovers and four punts while committing seven penalties for 65 yards.

Coffee County falls to 2-4 overall but remains 0-2 in region play, with Friday night’s matchup against Smyrna being a non-region contest. The Red Raiders will be back in action next Friday night to take on the Brentwood Bruins on the road. Kickoff is set for 7:00, live on Thunder Radio.