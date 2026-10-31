Red Raiders Close 2026 Season With 28-21 Senior Night Victory Over Shelbyville Central

By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raiders closed out their 2026 football season on a high note Friday night, October 30, defeating the Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles 28-21 at home on Senior Night.

Coffee County used three first-half interceptions, three touchdowns from senior Kaysen Lowery and a strong rushing performance from Tez Garrett to secure the victory in its final game of the season.

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Shelbyville struck quickly on its opening possession. Facing second-and-20, Golden Eagles quarterback Hudson Oaks connected with Cyonn Rucker on a 90-yard touchdown pass, giving Shelbyville an early 7-0 lead.

Coffee County answered immediately behind starting quarterback Caleb Hill. Lowery, who lined up at receiver, caught two early passes to help move the Red Raiders across midfield. Hill then connected with Joe Jordan on a deep pass that moved Coffee County to the goal line.

On the following play, Lowery lined up in the Wildcat formation and punched in a four-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 9:03 remaining in the first quarter.

The Coffee County defense quickly made another impact. On third-and-nine, Samuel “Rambo” Patrick tipped a Shelbyville screen pass into the air, allowing Jett Trussler to come away with the interception.

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The turnover gave Coffee County another scoring opportunity. Garrett broke off a big run to move the Red Raiders inside the Shelbyville 20-yard line.

After the drive reached fourth-and-five, Coffee County initially lined up for a field goal. However, an offsides penalty against Shelbyville moved the Red Raiders closer to the first-down marker. Lowery converted the ensuing fourth-and-one on a quarterback sneak.

On the next play, Garrett powered into the end zone from three yards out, giving Coffee County its first lead of the night.

The extra point put the Red Raiders ahead 14-7 with 4:05 remaining in the opening quarter.

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Shelbyville attempted to respond on its next possession, but senior Matthew White intercepted a pass down the sideline, giving Coffee County possession at its own 23-yard line.

Hayes Shemwell took over at quarterback on the following drive, and the Red Raiders moved across midfield before the first quarter ended.

Coffee County’s possession continued into the second quarter, but an incomplete pass on fourth-and-eight gave Shelbyville the football at its own 34-yard line.

The Golden Eagles moved into Coffee County territory and eventually reached the red zone. However, the Red Raider defense forced a fourth-and-seven, and Shelbyville missed a 33-yard field goal attempt wide right, keeping Coffee County ahead 14-7.

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Following a Coffee County punt, Shelbyville regained possession, but White delivered one of the biggest defensive plays of the night.

On third-and-nine, White made a spectacular one-handed interception while keeping his feet inbounds along the sideline, giving the Red Raiders possession at the Shelbyville 44-yard line.

Hill returned at quarterback and immediately found Lowery on a 19-yard screen pass.

A few plays later, Hill connected with Lowery again, this time on a slant route that Lowery turned into a 23-yard touchdown reception.

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The extra point extended Coffee County’s advantage to 21-7 with 1:11 remaining before halftime.

Shelbyville was unable to produce another scoring drive before the break, and Coffee County entered halftime holding a two-touchdown lead.

The Red Raiders received the opening kickoff of the second half and began their possession at their own 41-yard line following a penalty.

With Hill operating the offense, Garrett broke loose for a run of approximately 31 yards, moving Coffee County deep into Shelbyville territory.

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Despite the explosive run, the Red Raiders were unable to finish the drive, turning the football over on downs after failing to convert on fourth-and-five.

Shelbyville moved downfield on its next possession, including a 30-yard rushing gain. However, White delivered another important defensive play on fourth-and-six, making a hard hit that forced an incomplete pass and returned possession to Coffee County at its own 31-yard line.

The Red Raiders were forced to punt on their following possession, and the third quarter ended with Coffee County still leading 21-7.

Shelbyville opened the fourth quarter with a big play. On third-and-six, LaRon Brown broke free for a 58-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point cut Coffee County’s lead to 21-14 with 11:41 remaining.

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The Red Raiders wasted little time answering.

Coffee County began its next possession at its own 42-yard line. Trussler broke loose on an end-around run that moved the Red Raiders to the Shelbyville 32-yard line.

On the very next play, Lowery lined up at running back and raced 32 yards into the end zone for his third touchdown of the night.

The extra point restored Coffee County’s two-touchdown advantage, 28-14, with 10:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

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Shelbyville responded with another explosive passing drive. After a 23-yard completion helped move the Golden Eagles downfield, Oaks connected with Rucker for a 39-yard touchdown pass down the sideline.

The extra point brought Shelbyville within seven points, 28-21, with 8:22 remaining.

Coffee County then turned to its rushing attack to control the clock.

The Red Raiders methodically moved downfield, collecting multiple first downs while keeping the clock running. Garrett helped lead the drive, including a first-down rush that moved Coffee County inside the Shelbyville 20-yard line.

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Shelbyville eventually used its remaining timeouts as the Red Raiders continued running the football.

Coffee County faced fourth-and-three late in the possession, but Lowery was stopped short of the first-down marker on a quarterback power run.

The Golden Eagles took over at their own nine-yard line with no timeouts remaining.

Following an incomplete pass, Shelbyville completed a short throw with six seconds left on the clock, but Joe Jordan made the tackle to end the game and secure Coffee County’s 28-21 victory.

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The win provided a memorable ending for Coffee County’s senior class.

Lowery delivered one of his strongest performances of the season on Senior Night, accounting for three of Coffee County’s four touchdowns. He finished with 47 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns while adding 67 receiving yards and another score.

White was equally impressive defensively, intercepting two passes, including his remarkable one-handed sideline grab. He also delivered a crucial fourth-down hit that forced an incompletion in the third quarter.

Trussler added another interception for the Red Raiders, while Patrick helped create the turnover with his tipped pass.

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Hank Crabtree contributed a strong tackling performance, and Coffee County’s defensive line helped pressure the Shelbyville offense throughout the contest.

Garrett provided a steady presence in the backfield, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, one of his best performances of the season.

Hill was perfect through the air, completing all five of his passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Coffee County finished with 318 yards of total offense, 17 first downs and three interceptions defensively.

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Coffee County Individual Statistics

Tez Garrett: 23 carries, 126 rushing yards, one three-yard rushing touchdown.

23 carries, 126 rushing yards, one three-yard rushing touchdown. Kaysen Lowery: Eight carries, 47 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns (four and 32 yards). Five receptions for 67 yards and one 23-yard receiving touchdown.

Eight carries, 47 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns (four and 32 yards). Five receptions for 67 yards and one 23-yard receiving touchdown. Caleb Hill: 5-of-5 passing, 94 yards, one touchdown.

5-of-5 passing, 94 yards, one touchdown. Hayes Shemwell: 3-of-6 passing, 13 yards.

3-of-6 passing, 13 yards. Joe Jordan: Three receptions for 50 yards, plus the game-ending tackle.

Three receptions for 50 yards, plus the game-ending tackle. Jett Trussler: Two carries for 25 yards and one interception.

Two carries for 25 yards and one interception. Aidyn Sawyer: Five carries for 10 yards.

Five carries for 10 yards. Matthew White: Two interceptions and a fourth-down pass breakup.

Two interceptions and a fourth-down pass breakup. Samuel “Rambo” Patrick: Tipped pass leading to Trussler’s interception.

Shelbyville Central Individual Statistics

LaRon Brown: 14 carries, 127 rushing yards, one 58-yard rushing touchdown.

14 carries, 127 rushing yards, one 58-yard rushing touchdown. Cyonn Rucker: Four receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns (90 and 39 yards). Completed 2-of-7 passes for 11 yards with two interceptions.

Four receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns (90 and 39 yards). Completed 2-of-7 passes for 11 yards with two interceptions. Hudson Oaks: 5-of-9 passing, 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

5-of-9 passing, 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ethan McBee: Four carries for 34 yards.

Four carries for 34 yards. Brylee Sneed: Five carries for 30 yards.

Five carries for 30 yards. Titan Long: Three carries for 14 yards.

Three carries for 14 yards. Lucas Tindall: Three receptions for 32 yards.

The victory brings Coffee County’s 2026 season to a close with a 3-7 overall record, sending the Red Raiders into the offseason following a Senior Night win over Shelbyville Central.