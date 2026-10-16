Red Raider MJ Rollman to Join Inside the Program Series

By Owen Whitsett

Thunder Radio’s Inside the Program series is returning with a new perspective, as Coffee County Central High School senior basketball guard Marc Jeffrey “MJ” Rollman will be featured in an upcoming two-part installment.

After highlighting several local coaches throughout the series, Inside the Program will shift its focus to the player perspective, offering readers a closer look at one of Coffee County’s standout basketball players.

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Rollman enters his senior season following a breakout junior campaign that earned him All-District and All-Defensive Team honors.

The first part of the feature will explore Rollman’s life away from basketball, including his upbringing as the youngest of 9 children, his family, and the experiences that have shaped him into the person he is today.

The second part will turn toward basketball, examining his development through the Red Raider program, his relationships with teammates and coaches, and his expectations for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Rollman will also share his perspective on Coffee County’s biggest rivalries, his transition into a senior leadership role, and what he hopes to accomplish in his final season wearing a Red Raider uniform.

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Both installments of Inside the Program: Player Edition featuring MJ Rollman will be released soon on Thunder1320.com, with selected audio clips from the interview included throughout the articles.

Additional Inside the Program features with Red Raider head basketball coach Andrew Taylor and Lady Raider head basketball coach Joe Pat Cope are also coming soon.