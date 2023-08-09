Red Raider football ties Cookeville in final tuneup

Playing short handed and with a hobbled quarterback, Coffee County’s Red Raider football team showed some grit in the second quarter against Cookeville Tuesday.

In the team’s final scrimmage of the fall, Coffee County erased a 14-0 deficit and ended up tying Cookeville 14-14 Tuesday at Carden-Jarrell Field in Manchester.

It was the first time fans got a look at a more game-like scrimmage during fall camp – both teams played true series’ and special teams were also in play. Both quarterbacks were not touchable, however. Most starters stayed in the game for two quarters before giving way to backups.

After a slow start, Coffee County cut the deficit in half when junior quarterback Cole Pippenger laid a beautiful pass in the hands of Jayden Carter on a corner route. That score was setup by a 66 yard run from Deontae Short. The Raiders were without starting tailback Caiden Martin for the day.

The Raider defense set the offense up in good position on a Blayne Myers fourth-down sack to give the Raiders the ball back at midfield late in the second quarter. Pippenger again found Carter – this time on 4th-and-15 – for a 35 yard connection to push the ball to the 20. Short ended the drive on a 2-yard run with 54 seconds to play.

Tuesday was the final scrimmage for the Raiders. They will open the regular season Aug. 18 at Franklin County.

The Raiders are coming off a historic 9-3 season in 2022, winning the program’s first ever TSSAA State Football Playoff game.

Season Ticket Information

Season tickets went on sale Monday, Aug. 7 and can be purchased at two locations: Owens Provisions and Apparel at 104 W. Fort Street during regular business hours (10am-5:30 p.m. M-F and 10-2 on Saturdays) or at the Coffee County Central main office between 11:30 and 12:30 Monday through Friday.

Season tickets cover all five regular season home games for the Raiders – beginning with the annual Coffee Pot Rivalry against Tullahoma on Aug. 25.

This years home slate also features Page, Riverdale, Rockvale and Ooltewah.

Individual tickets are $10 at the gate.

Season tickets do not cover TSSAA postseason games or road games.

SEASON SCHEDULE

The Raiders open the regular season with a non-region tilt against Franklin County Aug. 18 in Winchester.

All games this season begin at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320 – pregame Friday Night Thunder starts at 6 p.m. every Friday.

Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County

Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma

Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville

Sept. 8 – AT Siegel

Sept. 15 – vs. Page

Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)

Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale

Oct. 6 – OPEN

Oct. 13 – AT Oakland

Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)

Oct. 27 – AT Blackman

