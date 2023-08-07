Red Raider football season tickets now on sale; final scrimmage moved to Tuesday

If you don’t plan to miss a snap of Red Raider football at Carden-Jarrell Field this fall (and you shouldn’t) – season tickets are now available for purchase.

Season tickets went on sale Monday, Aug. 7 and can be purchased at two locations: Owens Provisions and Apparel at 104 W. Fort Street during regular business hours (10am-5:30 p.m. M-F and 10-2 on Saturdays) or at the Coffee County Central main office between 11:30 and 12:30 Monday through Friday.

Season tickets cover all five regular season home games for the Raiders – beginning with the annual Coffee Pot Rivalry against Tullahoma on Aug. 25.

This years home slate also features Page, Riverdale, Rockvale and Ooltewah.

Individual tickets are $10 at the gate.

Season tickets do not cover TSSAA postseason games or road games.

ONE MORE PRESEASON TUNEUP

The Raiders will host Cookeville in a preseason scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m at Carden-Jarrell Field. That scrimmage was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but has been bumped up one day.

SEASON SCHEDULE

The Raiders open the regular season with a non-region tilt against Franklin County Aug. 18 in Winchester.

All games this season begin at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320 – pregame Friday Night Thunder starts at 6 p.m. every Friday.

Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County

Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma

Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville

Sept. 8 – AT Siegel

Sept. 15 – vs. Page

Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)

Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale

Oct. 6 – OPEN

Oct. 13 – AT Oakland

Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)

Oct. 27 – AT Blackman The Red Raider football schedule for 2023. All games will be broadcast on Thunder Radio WMSR.