Red Raider football returns to Thunder Radio Friday night at Franklin County

Red Raider football returns on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Red Raiders are coming off arguably their best season in program history – at least in modern TSSAA Playoff era history – and are eager to repeat in 2023.

The 2022 Red Raiders went 9-3 – winning the program’s first ever playoff game in an overtime thriller against Stewarts Creek.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 2023 campaign starts Friday at Franklin County. The Rebels were one of the Raiders’ two regular season losses last year.

“We know they are going to be a good team and give us all we want,” said senior linebacker Brendon Sheppard. “They got a really good running back with Eric Jones – we know we are going to see alot of him.”

One year ago, the Rebels broke the Raiders hearts with a long touchdown pass in the waning seconds to win 27-20. The Raiders beat the Rebels by 7 in 2021 and by 2 in 2020.

It is a non-region matchup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Franklin County High School.

HOW YOU CAN LISTEN

You can hear the Red Raiders every Friday night on Thunder Radio WMSR – your home for Red Raider athletics since 1957. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) Manchester Go app or by clicking here.

Friday night Thunder Pregame show with host Court Steere hits the air at 6 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RED RAIDER FOOTBALL 2023 SCHEDULE (all games begina at 7 p.m. with 6 p.m. pregame on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM | 1320 AM. )

Aug. 18 – AT Franklin County

Aug. 25 – vs. Tullahoma

Sept. 1 – AT Shelbyville

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sept. 8 – AT Siegel

Sept. 15 – vs. Page

Sept. 22 – vs. Riverdale (Homecoming)

Sept. 29 – vs. Rockvale

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Oct. 6 – OPEN

Oct. 13 – AT Oakland

Oct. 20 – vs. Ooltewah (Senior night)

Oct. 27 – AT Blackman