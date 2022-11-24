Connect with us

Red Raider basketball to host inaugural Dusty Elam Basketball Classic Thanksgiving weekend

Published

Partnering to raise money for the Dusty Elam Foundation, the Coffee County Central High School Red Raider basketball team is hosting the inaugural Dusty Elam Basketball Classic Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, 26.

The full schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

5 p.m. – Siegel vs. Father Rayn

6:30 p.m. – Bearden vs. Coffee County

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

1 p.m. Coffee County vs. Siegel

2:30 p.m. – Father Ryan vs. Bearden

4 p.m. – Marshall County vs. Coffee County

The 6:30 p.m. Friday night game featuring Bearden versus Coffee County – two teams that reached the 4A State Tournament last year – will be a Thunder Radio broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com.

Portions of the proceeds will be donated to the Dusty Elam Foundation. All games held at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium at 100 Red Raider Dr. in Manchester.

