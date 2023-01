There will be a special called meeting of the Recreation Commission at 4:00 PM Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Manchester Recreation Center.

Full Agenda:

Approval of meeting minutes from Thursday, January 12, 2023 Planning/Budgeting Tour of Recreation Center Items from the Recreation Commission Next Meeting: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Noon Adjournment

The Manchester Recreation Center is located at 557 N Woodland St, Manchester.