Recreation Center announces Outdoor Pool Play Feature to Close Temporarily for Refurbishments

Manchester Parks and Recreation has announced the temporary closure of the outdoor pool play feature for refurbishments. The closure will take place from June 13th to June 15th. However, the pool itself, including the large slides, lazy river, and lily pads, will remain open for visitors to enjoy.

The decision to close the play feature was made in order to prioritize safety. Manchester Parks and Recreation had originally planned to complete the refurbishments before the pool opened for the season. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they were unable to meet that timeline.

The refurbishments are focused on improving a safety feature of the outdoor children’s playset.

Visitors to the pool during the closure period will still have access to the main pool area, as well as other attractions such as the large slides, lazy river, and lily pads. The closure is solely limited to the outdoor play feature, and efforts are being made to minimize any disruption to visitors’ experience.