Record-Breaking Travel Expected for July 4th Weekend in Tennessee

AAA predicts that this year’s Independence Day weekend will see a record number of Tennesseans traveling. Over one million people from Tennessee are expected to embark on trips of 50 miles or more between June 30 and July 4, surpassing last year’s record high by 42,000 travelers. Nationally, travel figures are also projected to set new records, with an estimated 50.7 million Americans traveling, nearly 2.1 million more than last year.

Road trips remain the preferred mode of transportation, with approximately 85% of all travelers choosing to drive to their destinations. In Tennessee, over 968,000 individuals are forecast to take a holiday road trip, an increase of 27,000 from last year. Gas prices are expected to be lower than last year’s holiday, providing some relief for drivers.

Air travel is experiencing a surge in demand, with a record-setting 4.17 million Americans flying this Independence Day weekend. In Tennessee, an estimated 50,000 people are forecast to fly, surpassing the previous high set in 2001. Other modes of transportation, such as buses, cruises, and trains, are also on the rise.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead and expect congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions. INRIX, a transportation data provider, predicts Friday, June 30, to be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday weekend. Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, especially in major metro areas, near beaches, and popular attractions.

