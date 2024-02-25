Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Recall of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult Products

Published

Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level. The product is being recalled due to microbial contamination.

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers only the following lots:

ProductLot NumberExpiry Date
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 4OZ		T1081031OCT2025
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
DAY ADULT 8OZ		T08730
T08731
T08732
T08733
T10808		31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
30SEP2025
ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX
NT ADULT 8OZ		T08740 T0874230JUN2026
30JUN2026

Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products. Consumers that have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately. Please call the Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time) or reach out via email to mystory.us@haleon.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023