Rebecca S. Elm

Rebecca S. (Brown) Elm, age 64, of Manchester went to be with her heavenly father Wednesday, April 24, 2024.  She was born October 24, 1959, in Dearborn, Michigan to the late Herbert and Olga Brown. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Elm; and niece, Dawn Martinsen.

Rebecca enjoyed cooking, bowling, reading, playing games, gardening, fast cars, and being with her grandchildren.  She also loved music, concerts, and the water.  Rebecca’s favorite place to be was in the pool with family. Those who knew her would tell you she never lost an argument! She was strong and a hard worker. Rebecca would not let her illnesses keep her from holding a full-time job. She held a special place in her heart for those with disabilities and was a huge animal lover.

Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Amanda Elm Brewer, and husband Jeff; sister, Kisa Camfield and husband Ron; grandchildren, Ben Brewer and Lilly Brewer; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 2nd at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.  Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Brother Danny Anderson officiating.  She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, next to her husband.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Rebecca Sue Elm.

