Rebecca June Johnson

June Toliver Johnson, age 86, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The daughter of Hollis Alner Toliver and Mamie Ruth Toliver, June was also the stepdaughter of Erline Toliver. She graduated from Coffee County High School, where she was a cheerleader. Throughout her life, she maintained strong ties to the Manchester community and the people who were part of it.

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June was a small business owner in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and was active in several community organizations. She was a member of the Jaycettes and the Ladies Auxiliary and served as a Boy Scout den mother. She attended First Baptist Church in Manchester for most of her life. June also enjoyed playing cards, a pastime that brought her much pleasure over the years.

Above all, June’s greatest devotion was to her family. A loving and dedicated mother, she took tremendous pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family was always at the center of her life, and her steadfast loyalty, strong values, and unwavering commitment to those she loved were among her most defining qualities.

June leaves behind a family who will remember her for the love, devotion, and strength she brought to their lives. Her influence and the values she instilled will remain a lasting part of her family’s legacy.

She is survived by her three sons, Ward Johnson, Craig Johnson, and Shawn Johnson; daughter-in-law Marybeth Johnson; seven grandchildren, Alissa Roberts, Kelsey Sisson, Matt Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Anna Johnson, and Amelia Johnson; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Kim Eaton, John David Toliver, Melinda Anderson, Misti Russ, Mindi Elrod, and Melodi Cornelison, as well as other extended family members, who looked upon her as the family matriarch.

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In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her stepmother Erline Toliver, her three brothers, Harold Toliver, Ray Toliver, and Lyndon Toliver; her sister, Shirley Toliver, her daughter-in-law Melissa Johnson; and her niece and nephew Kristi Bass and Gary Toliver.

June will be remembered for her deep love of family, her loyalty to those closest to her, and the pride she took in the lives of those she loved. Her memory will live on through the generations of family she cherished so dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Central Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00pm with funeral service at 2:00pm. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family. centralfuneralhomellc@gmail.com 615-931-7774