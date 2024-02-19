Rebecca Dillehay of Manchester, Tennessee passed away at the age of 69 on February 10, 2024. Rebecca is loved by her family and will be dearly missed.

Becky, as she was known by family and friends, was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on July 11, 1954. Her working career involved supervisory positions in automotive trim plants such as Findlay Industries in Morrison, Tennessee.

Becky loved traveling and spending time on the beach with her husband, and their journeys took them to many islands and tropical beaches, including Jamaica, multiple resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, and her favorite of all, Daytona Beach, Florida. She loved horses and was active in barrel racing in younger days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Being unable to attend church for many years for health reasons, Becky faithfully viewed and supported the Pastor John Hagee Ministries every Sunday on television. Becky loved flowers, plants, watching and feeding birds, shopping, and country music.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Moore of DeKalb County, Alabama and later, her mother, Mozell Rains Dalton of Sand Mountain, Alabama, who later moved to Manchester.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Glenn Dillehay, a long-time public schools and college teacher in Manchester and Middle Tennessee; two daughters, Tricia Thomas (Greg) of Monteagle, Tennessee; Shelley Simmons of Manchester; twin sons, Chris Gravitt (Kennie) and Chad Gravitt of Manchester; stepson, Woody Dillehay (Ginger) of Tullahoma; two sisters, Donna Brandon and Undra Perrow (James); brother-in-law Don, sister-in-law Edith, and many grandchildren.

Funeral services for Becky were conducted on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Bro. Danny Anderson as the officiant. Visitation was from 11 AM until time of the service on Wednesday. A private family burial was held in the Concord Cemetery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dillehay family