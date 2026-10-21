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Reba Dean Teal

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Reba Dean Teal, 90, of Manchester, Tennessee, was born on February 3, 1936, to her late parents, James Wesley Carter and Tennie Mae Carter. She passed away peacefully on October 18, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Reba was a woman who knew how to enjoy life and make memories. One of her favorite pastimes was dancing with her friends at the VFW in Tullahoma on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Music and dancing brought her so much joy, and she loved sharing those moments with the people around her. She also loved country music, singing, and playing the piano. She absolutely loved traveling later in life, especially trips to the beach, where she could enjoy the sights and sounds of the ocean.

Reba had a special way of showing love through the little things, too. Above all else, Reba cherished her family. They were the heart of her world, and the love she shared with them will continue to live on in the memories they hold dear.

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In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Teal; her son, Timmy Teal; her daughter, Kathy Williams; and her brothers, Wayne Carter and Riley Maurice Carter.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Terry Teal (Sharon Neal); her brother, Lynn Carter; and her sisters, Betty Currie and Geneva Jenkins. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Daniel Williams (Alisha) and their children, Logan, Elaina, and Rowan Williams; Brook Williams (Landon); Amber Walker (Derek) and their children, Addison and Ava; and Stephanie Stewart (Colton) and their child, Jeramiah. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Though Reba’s time here has come to an end, the memories of her laughter, her love of music and dancing, her adventures, and the countless ways she showed her family she cared will remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Her life was filled with love, and her legacy will live on through the family she cherished so dearly.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fredonia Cemetery.

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Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Reba Teal.

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