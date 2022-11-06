Connect with us

REAL ID Act of 2005 goes into effect May 3

Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID
license to access certain federal facilities, nuclear power plants,
military bases, and board commercial flights within the United States.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) began
issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019 and has issued 2.4 million REAL ID
credentials to date.

Alternate Documents instead of a REAL ID that will be accepted? A valid
U.S. passport or other acceptable alternative form of identification
found here [1] can be used in place of a REAL ID credential.

What documents are needed to apply for a REAL ID? To apply for a REAL
ID, customers will need to bring one proof of U.S. citizenship or legal
presence, a valid Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee
residency. In addition, if there has been a name change, a certified
legal document supporting the name change must be presented with the
approved documents. A complete list of accepted documents can be found
here. [2] All documents must be originals or certified. Photocopies will
not be accepted. We suggest you utilize the convenient option of
uploading your required documents [3]beforehand. [3]

Where can you apply for a REAL ID? The first application for a REAL ID
must be made in person at a Driver Services Center or participating
County Clerk office. Participating locations can be found at
www.tnrealid.gov. [4]

What if you don’t need a REAL ID? Those who do not wish to obtain a
REAL ID will receive a standard credential indicated by “Not for REAL ID
Act Purposes” on the front of the credential. Your current or common
credential will continue to be accepted for general identification
purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products,
applying for federal benefits, banking, voting, accessing hospitals,
post offices, and federal courts.

How much does the REAL ID cost? If this is your initial issuance, the
standard fee is $28.00. However, if you wish to obtain a REAL ID outside
of your renewal period, there will be a duplicate fee depending on
license classification. Click here [5] to find the exact cost of your
duplicate license.

Where can I find more information about REAL ID? More information about
a Tennessee REAL ID can be found at www.tnrealid.gov. [4]

We encourage everyone to come in before the deadline on May 3, 2023, to
avoid the potential influx of customers at Driver Services Centers.

