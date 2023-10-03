Raymond E. Norris Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 62. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned.

A native of Bradenton, Florida, he is the son of the late Raymond E. Sr. and Mildred Eleanor Steele Norris. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amy Norris in 2022.

Raymond was of the Baptist faith and employed with General Motors. He was an ASE Master Tech at General Motors for 40 years. Raymond was a very devout Christian and he enjoyed fishing, hiking, sport shooting, hunting, drag racing and spending time with his family and friends.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is survived by his son, Christ Norris of Tullahoma, sister, Amy Allison, sister-in-law, LeeAnn Register of Calhoun, Georgia, nieces, Melody and Harmonie Allison, Nephews, Jacob (Marley) Register, Jon (Mary Burke) Register, Jeremy (Ashley) Register, great niece, Maggie Dean Register, great nephew, Oliver Lee Register.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.