Randy Pamplin

Randy Pamplin of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at his residence at the age of 60. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Randy, a native of Shelbyville was the son of the late Jerry Parks Pamplin and the late Linda Stevens Evener. He was a U S Air Force veteran and served as a Police Officer for 22 years.  He enjoyed collecting guns.

Randy is survived by his wife, Patricia Gail Simmons Pamplin of Tullahoma; son, Joshua Anthony Pamplin (Lex) of Winchester; stepson, Joshua Blake Kingery (Jessica) of Alabama; stepdaughter, Jennifer Leanne Kingery of Tullahoma; stepfather, Thomas Evener of Ohio; stepmother, Sue Pamplin of Tullahoma; sister, Angela Oliver of Shelbyville and five Grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

