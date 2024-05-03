Connect with us

Obituaries

Randy Gilliam

Published

Mr. Randy Gilliam, age 71, of Pelham, TN, passed from this life Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

Randy was raised in Pelham, TN and born to his late parents Roy Woodrow Gilliam and Doris Goodman Gilliam. He attended and graduated from Coffee County Central High School and then went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Randy went on to work for Farm Credit in Decherd for numerous years and then started working in real estate which was his passion. He was also passionate about his family and was a devoted, loving father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Randy enjoyed growing up and spending time on the family farm in Pelham.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jim Gilliam and brother-in-law, Horace Henley.

Randy is survived by a son, Mark Gilliam (Hillari); sisters, Betty Henley and Bobbie Gray (Tom); sister-in-law, Carol Gilliam; grandchildren, Wyatt Gilliam and Alyse Gilliam; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2024, from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Mike Partin officiating. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery in Pelham.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gilliam family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

