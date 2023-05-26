Connect with us

STATE TRACK MEET: Randolph medals in 2 events; Barnard gets PR

Published

Coffee County junior Xavier Randolph placed 5th in discus and 6th in shot put at the 2023 TSSAA Spring Fling State Track Meet.

Coffee County junior Xavier Randolph earned his way onto the medal stand in two events Thursday at the TSSAA Spring Fling State Track Meet in Murfreesboro.

Randolph slung the discus 146 feet and 10 inches on his second attempt, good enough for fifth place in the state. Adrian Wynn of David Crockett High School took first place in the event with a distance of 158-3.

Randolph turned around and placed 6th in the shot put – firing off a distance of 45 feet, 9.25 inches. Bryce Thompson, a sophomore from Farragut won the event with a distance of 57-11.75.

The top 8 earn spots on the medal stand.

In running events, Raider sophomore Fletcher Barnard placed 12th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:55.55 – which is a personal record for Barnard. He was about 18 seconds short of the medal stand.

