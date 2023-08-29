Connect with us

Obituaries

Randall L. “Poppy” Street

Published

Randall L. “Poppy” Street passed this life on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 72.  Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Head of Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County.  The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 PM – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

A native of Tullahoma, Mr. Street was the son of the late Howard and Mary Swinford Street. He loved being with his family. He was very proud of being a grandfather and great grandfather.  He was an avid racing fan. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randall Lee Street Jr. and special friend, Jimmy Eason.

Mr. Street is survived by his wife, Sharion Street of Tullahoma; daughter, Donna Prince (Jason) of Decherd; grandchildren, Demetria Walker (Johnathan) of Decherd and Daylen Prince of Decherd; great grandson, Oakland Walker and his beloved Corgi, Lucy.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

