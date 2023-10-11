Randall James Cox of Tullahoma passed away Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 76. Randy was born and raised in Streator, IL to the late James and Pauline (Aulabaugh) Cox. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1965, then proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968. Randy met the love of his life, Eleise Hoban, and they married in 1972. In the years following, he graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, IL and worked as a funeral director at Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator. After relocating to Tullahoma, TN in 1992, Randy worked in the surgical unit at Harton Regional Medical Center, and most recently as a carpenter prior to his retirement. He was a devout Christian who read his Bible daily. Randy loved making connections with people, and never met a stranger. He kept up with friends near and far on Facebook, and enjoyed playing pool, fishing, driving his family to special vacation destinations, and drinking coffee. More than anything, he loved spending time with his wife, daughters, and their families, especially his three beloved grandsons. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by one sister, Dianne Osborn. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Eleise Cox; two daughters, Heather Emm (Timothy), and Erin Spence (Jonathan); three grandsons, Dylan Emm, and Caleb and Corbin Spence; one brother, Gilbert Cox; and one sister, Ginger Middleton (Harv). Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Inurnment will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.