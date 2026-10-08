Ramp Closure Prompts Traffic Shift on I 24 at Exit 117 in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling near the Exit 117 interchange on I‑24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming construction activities that will impact traffic. As crews prepare to transition the project into Phase 2, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will temporarily close the I‑24 westbound entrance ramp from Wattendorf/AEDC Highway beginning Monday, October 12, 2026, at 7:00 PM CT to accommodate construction activities required for the next phase of work. The I‑24 westbound entrance ramp is expected to reopen on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 6:00 AM CT. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists throughout the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

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The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.