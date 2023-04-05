Connect with us

News

Ralph Broadrick Rd in Normandy to Close for Bridge Replacement from April 18 to May 18

Published

According to Coffee County officials the Ralph Broadrick Rd in Normandy will be closed from April 18 to May 18, 2023 due to bridge replacement.

The bridge replacement project is a critical infrastructure improvement that aims to ensure the safety and convenience of the public. During this period, motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience and delay.

Local authorities are working to ensure that the project is completed on time and with minimal disruption to the community.

Residents and motorists are encouraged to exercise caution when using alternate routes, and to plan ahead for possible delays or rerouting.

