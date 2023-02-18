Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raiders wrestling sends 4 to state meet; Barlow gets 100th career win

Published

Jade Lenhart

Friday and Saturday have been good days for the Central High School wrestling programs.

Coffee County had 4 wrestlers to qualify for the TSSAA Individual State Wrestling meet over the weekend, and junior Jake Barlow picked up his 100th career match win for the Red Raiders.

Saturday in the state sectionals at Howard High School, junior Blayne Myers reached the 285 pound finals and qualified for the state meet. Jake Barlow and Ian Walker also qualified for the state in their respective weight classifications.

With a 5-3 match win to open the day Saturday, Barlow won his 100th career match at Coffee County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday, sophomore Jade Lenhart was the lone Lady Raider to punch her ticket to the state meet. Lenhart took 3rd place in the 165 pound division. Jianna Bare at 132 and Estrella Howard at 152 were one match short.

More match details later when they are available.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

2 days ago

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022