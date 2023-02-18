Raiders wrestling sends 4 to state meet; Barlow gets 100th career win

Friday and Saturday have been good days for the Central High School wrestling programs.

Coffee County had 4 wrestlers to qualify for the TSSAA Individual State Wrestling meet over the weekend, and junior Jake Barlow picked up his 100th career match win for the Red Raiders.

Saturday in the state sectionals at Howard High School, junior Blayne Myers reached the 285 pound finals and qualified for the state meet. Jake Barlow and Ian Walker also qualified for the state in their respective weight classifications.

With a 5-3 match win to open the day Saturday, Barlow won his 100th career match at Coffee County.

On Friday, sophomore Jade Lenhart was the lone Lady Raider to punch her ticket to the state meet. Lenhart took 3rd place in the 165 pound division. Jianna Bare at 132 and Estrella Howard at 152 were one match short.

More match details later when they are available.