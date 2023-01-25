Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raiders wrestling pinned on senior night

Published

Coffee County Central wrestling hosted Rockvale and Warren County Tuesday, celebrating senior night.

Coffee County came up short in team scores in both matches, but did pick up some individual wins. Full results below:

Rockvale (RKV) 49.0 Coffee County (COFF) 24.0

120: Double Forfeit 126: Jordan  Kennedy (RKV) over   (COFF) (For.) 132: Jerell Johnson (RKV) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 3:31) 138: Parker Sparks (RKV) over   (COFF) (For.) 145: Asher Centeno (COFF) over Mason Khemko (RKV) (Fall 1:26) 152: DANIEL VENABLE (RKV) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (MD 13-5) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over Gavin Cooley (RKV) (Fall 1:15) 170: Nathaniel Breeding (RKV) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 1:34) 182: Dy`lan Paige (RKV) over Zachary Waller (COFF) (Fall 1:36) 195: Kendall James (COFF) over Qe`Darion `Rey` Obaraye (RKV) (Fall 1:42) 220: Connor Hedges (RKV) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Dec 13-7) 285: Kolby McCormick (COFF) over Steven  Nelson (RKV) (Fall 1:57) 106: Maximus Garcia (RKV) over   (COFF) (For.) 113: Eugene Hattabaugh (RKV) over   (COFF) (For.)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Warren Co. (WACO) 54.0 Coffee County (COFF) 6.0

126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Sabastien Smith (WACO) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 0:39) 145: Jilian Ramirez (WACO) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 1:15) 152: Seth Lindsay (WACO) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 1:08) 160: Jacob  Barlow (COFF) over   (WACO) (For.) 170: Ethan Stanford (WACO) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:08) 182: Zerek Keel (WACO) over Zachary Waller (COFF) (Fall 0:26) 195: PJ Truax (WACO) over Kendall James (COFF) (Fall 3:40) 220: Daniel  Wright (WACO) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 0:34) 285: Gerardo Mares (WACO) over Kolby McCormick (COFF) (Fall 3:40) 106: Aiden Lindsay (WACO) over   (COFF) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022