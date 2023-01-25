Raiders wrestling pinned on senior night

Coffee County Central wrestling hosted Rockvale and Warren County Tuesday, celebrating senior night.

Coffee County came up short in team scores in both matches, but did pick up some individual wins. Full results below:

Rockvale (RKV) 49.0 Coffee County (COFF) 24.0

120: Double Forfeit 126: Jordan Kennedy (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 132: Jerell Johnson (RKV) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 3:31) 138: Parker Sparks (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 145: Asher Centeno (COFF) over Mason Khemko (RKV) (Fall 1:26) 152: DANIEL VENABLE (RKV) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (MD 13-5) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Gavin Cooley (RKV) (Fall 1:15) 170: Nathaniel Breeding (RKV) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 1:34) 182: Dy`lan Paige (RKV) over Zachary Waller (COFF) (Fall 1:36) 195: Kendall James (COFF) over Qe`Darion `Rey` Obaraye (RKV) (Fall 1:42) 220: Connor Hedges (RKV) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Dec 13-7) 285: Kolby McCormick (COFF) over Steven Nelson (RKV) (Fall 1:57) 106: Maximus Garcia (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Eugene Hattabaugh (RKV) over (COFF) (For.)

Warren Co. (WACO) 54.0 Coffee County (COFF) 6.0

126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Sabastien Smith (WACO) over Austin Green (COFF) (Fall 0:39) 145: Jilian Ramirez (WACO) over Asher Centeno (COFF) (Fall 1:15) 152: Seth Lindsay (WACO) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 1:08) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over (WACO) (For.) 170: Ethan Stanford (WACO) over Zachary Warrick (COFF) (Fall 2:08) 182: Zerek Keel (WACO) over Zachary Waller (COFF) (Fall 0:26) 195: PJ Truax (WACO) over Kendall James (COFF) (Fall 3:40) 220: Daniel Wright (WACO) over Kaleb Dodson (COFF) (Fall 0:34) 285: Gerardo Mares (WACO) over Kolby McCormick (COFF) (Fall 3:40) 106: Aiden Lindsay (WACO) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit